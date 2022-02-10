Calling The Journal readers: Help us explore our future

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 February 2022
By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM
THE NEWS MEDIA landscape is in a constant state of evolution; the past two years in particular. 

The Journal is no stranger to innovation and transformation; in just a decade we have moved from digital media start-up to a key provider of Ireland’s news online. 

This growth has been fuelled by our community of readers and our dedication to innovating and responding to your needs. Now it is time for us to again take stock and work with you to plan for the future.

We want to understand what’s important to you, what we’re doing well and what we need to do better. We want to learn how our journalism connects with audiences. 

We’re looking for people who’d be willing to take part in a research exercise with us. We want to work with you – in a way and time that suits you – to shape the future of open, accessible journalism.

If you’re interested in taking part, share your details below. We’ll be getting in touch with opportunities from online surveys to one-on-one interviews over Zoom.

