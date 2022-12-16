Why does The Journal look a bit different this morning?

READERS WILL HAVE noticed a significant change to The Journal today, as we launch a brand-new design of our news service.

The aim of the new-look website and app is to improve your experience – helping you to better navigate our content every day.

Since its establishment 12 years ago, The Journal has evolved significantly – not least by gaining a readership of about 450,000 users a day to become one of the most popular sources of online news in the country.

As an independent publication, our newsroom is dedicated to keeping our users well-informed and involved in the issues that are shaping Ireland.

Journal Media CEO Adrian Acosta said the impetus behind the redesign was to reflect the growth in depth and sophistication of The Journal’s news offering. He said: “Since 2010, The Journal’s focus has shifted from one of speed and immediacy to providing more context and clarity in our editorial content.

“Our hope with the redesign is to showcase our editorial products in the best way possible, making them more accessible and impactful to readers.”

Susan Daly, Managing Editor, noted some key changes designed to elevate readers’ experience around how they consume news.

“Our new design will provide more context on the homepage around the day’s key stories and make it easier for readers to understand the value of our work by distinguishing between news, opinion, FactCheck, and other content.

I hope these changes also make it easier for readers to understand the value of the work of The Journal’s reporters, editors and contributors.

“Our mission is to keep people well-informed and involved in the issues important to a changing Ireland. And we believe these changes – beginning today – will better serve them with relevant, reliable and relatable coverage of the issues important to Irish life.”

“From important local issues to all-consuming national scandals, our journalists endeavour to ask the right questions of the right people – all with our users in mind. They listen to what is relevant to those readers and bring them reliable information with good context and clear explanations,” Editor Sinéad O’Carroll said today as the new-look site launched.

“As a result, our work has had meaningful direct impacts across a number of areas of society, and I hope this new stage of The Journal’s evolution will allow our readers to appreciate their contribution to that.

“Just this week, a TD retracted comments made in the Dáil about an unverifiable story after he was sent a piece of factchecking work by Stephen McDermott and Diarmuid Pepper; last month, Gardaí reopened the swimming pool for locals in Templemore following news correspondent Niall O’Connor’s report on the reaction to the closure and the Taoiseach’s dim view of that decision; and the day after Budget 2023, the Health Minister namechecked our political correspondent Christina Finn for being instrumental in bringing the issue of pregnant women with severe sickness having to pay for necessary medicine to his attention – so he could make it free of charge.”

From today, users will also be more easily able to discover our wide range of newsletters and podcasts, as well as our diverse range of contributors in our Voices section.

If you’re reading The Journal on an app, you’ll see the changes in the coming days when you update the version you are using.

As with all major changes and additions to our services, The Journal welcomes feedback from our loyal readers and supporters at hello@thejournal.ie as we will continue our process of redesign improvements in the coming year.