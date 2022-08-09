Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 9 August 2022
Advertisement

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The punk band said they were “saddened beyond words” to share the news.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 6:40 PM
13 minutes ago 1,060 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5837201

THE POGUES’ BASS player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72.

The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.

Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.

They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath. I love you till the end.”

The musician and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England on 4 May 1950.

Before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986, he was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band’s subsequent work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt featured in their material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996.

He has writing credits on a number of their songs, including Love You Til the End.

Bandmate Spider Stacy paid tribute to Hunt on Twitter, writing: “This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees”.

The band consisted of frontman Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie