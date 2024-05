IT’S BEEN A tense few days for fans of The Portal in Dublin, who have been awaiting its return after “inappropriate behaviour” caused the installation to be temporarily shut down by Dublin City Council (DCC).

Following numerous incidents, including a man on the Dublin side pulling down his trousers and mooning New Yorkers, DCC decided to pull the plug on the livestream while they came up with “technical solutions” to combat bad behaviour.

However, it’s good news for admirers of the technology sculpture, as The Portal was turned back on yesterday – albeit with limited hours and extra blurring.

So today we want to know: Have you visited The Portal in Dublin?