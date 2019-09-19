Poll: Would you watch a remake of The Princess Bride?

Still from The Princess Bride.

MANY HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS have been remade in recent years and there could soon be another film to add to that list.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra has said “very famous people whose names I won’t use” want to remake Norman Lear’s The Princess Bride, Variety reports.

Some fans of the 1987 fantasy adventure, which was based on William Goldman’s novel, took to social media to express their annoyance that the film could be remade, saying the original should be left alone.

Actor Cary Elwes, who played the lead role of Westley in the film, tweeted: “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”

