Dublin office block The Reflector goes on sale for €155m

A NEW SIX-storey office block in Dublin has gone on sale with a guide price of €155 million.

The Reflector is situated on Hanover Quay and Grand Canal Dock on the south side of the Liffey facing the dock.

Real estate firm Savills is jointly handling the sale and says the building has “impressive water frontage spanning almost 75 meters” on Hanover Quay.

Construction on The Reflector began in 2016 and was completed last year. The building already has a number of high-profile tenants including Airbnb, Wix and LogMeIn.

The building currently commands total rents of €7 million-a-year.

The building was built by the Park Developments Group which was also behind the nearby Hanover Quay scheme. As well as the office space, the building also has 329 sq m of retail space 34 car parking spaces as well as a restaurant/café unit on the ground floor.

As the building goes to market, Savills describes it as “one of the most high-profile office developments in Ireland” and says it is expected to attract interest from investors in Europe and beyond.