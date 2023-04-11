The Remote: Erotic thrillers, Korean spies and the IWNT

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.
From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you our picks to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.
Obsession (Netflix, April 12)
Two words: erotic thriller. The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage stars alongside Happy Valley’s Charlie Murphy as a surgeon who begins an affair with his son’s fiancée, Anna. His son’s fiancée. You’re wild for this one, Netflix.
Ireland vs USA (RTÉ Two, 12 April, 00.25)
Vera Pauw’s team follow up their 2-0 defeat against the world champion US national women’s team in a second friendly tonight, to take place at CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri.
Hunt (NOW TV, 16 April)
Lee Jung-jae, best known as the lead actor from the Netflix hit Squid Game, directs and stars in this South Korean thriller about members of the Korean Spy Agency who are tasked with finding a spy who is deeply embedded within their organisation.
