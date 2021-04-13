#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: Promising young awards films, a historic Dublin door and the Irish mob in Boston

Here are some TV highlights from the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
5 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401713

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something historical

Source: TG4/YouTube

6 Harcourt Street in Dublin is now home to Conradh na Gaeilge, but the building has one of the most interesting histories in the capital.

Uimhir 6 has been home to a Unionist MP and Irish revolutionaries, it saw action in 1916 and was Michael Collins’ office as Minister for Finance.

The story of the building itself gives a fascinating insight into how Dublin and Ireland changed through the years and a new documentary goes behind its storied doors. 

When’s it on? Wednesday at 9.30pm on TG4

Something vengeful

UK drama Penance hits Irish screens for the first time. The lusty show features a mother who engages in a relationship with a friend of her recently deceased son. 

The relationship “threatens to tear the family apart” according to the blurb. Julie Graham and Neil Morrissey star in the three-parter. 

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on Virgin Media One and on the VM Player

Something for awards season

With cinemas still out of action across much of the world, some of the biggest awards season films are available to watch at home. Most are not free though, you should know.

One of those is revenge thriller Promising Young Woman featuring Carey Mulligan, which had a big night at the Baftas at the weekend.  

When’s it on? Available on Sky Cinema and Now TV from Friday 16 April

Something interesting with an Irish angle

On St. Patrick’s Day in 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a $500 million in art.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist takes a deep dive into the notorious crime and who might have been behind it. Was it the Italian mob or the Irish mob? 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Something you don’t see everyday

PastedImage-30246 Source: Channel 4

TV show Married at First Sight has been such a success for Channel 4 and internationally, why not take it a step further?

Strangers Making Babies is exactly as it sounds, as plutonic couples who don’t know each other decide to to essentially interview each other for the role of co-parent. The show’s been running for a few weeks but has been making waves across the water. 

When’s it on? Channel 4 on Wednesday a7 11.05pm or on the Channel 4 player

Something out there

Film-maker Katrina Costello has been working in the wilds of Co Clare for 13 years and her new documentary The Burren: Heart of Stone seeks to unravel the history and uniqueness of the famous landscape. 

The second part of the two-parter is on this coming weekend with the first part available on the RTÉ Player

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie