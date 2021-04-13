The Remote: Promising young awards films, a historic Dublin door and the Irish mob in Boston

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something historical

6 Harcourt Street in Dublin is now home to Conradh na Gaeilge, but the building has one of the most interesting histories in the capital.

Uimhir 6 has been home to a Unionist MP and Irish revolutionaries, it saw action in 1916 and was Michael Collins’ office as Minister for Finance.

The story of the building itself gives a fascinating insight into how Dublin and Ireland changed through the years and a new documentary goes behind its storied doors.

When’s it on? Wednesday at 9.30pm on TG4

Something vengeful

"It was a terrible, tragic accident..."

"I'll never accept that."

Brand New Drama: Penance, starts Monday April 12th on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Player. #Penance #Drama pic.twitter.com/oKaf1GwhMF — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) April 11, 2021

UK drama Penance hits Irish screens for the first time. The lusty show features a mother who engages in a relationship with a friend of her recently deceased son.

The relationship “threatens to tear the family apart” according to the blurb. Julie Graham and Neil Morrissey star in the three-parter.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on Virgin Media One and on the VM Player

Something for awards season

With cinemas still out of action across much of the world, some of the biggest awards season films are available to watch at home. Most are not free though, you should know.

One of those is revenge thriller Promising Young Woman featuring Carey Mulligan, which had a big night at the Baftas at the weekend.

When’s it on? Available on Sky Cinema and Now TV from Friday 16 April

Something interesting with an Irish angle

On St. Patrick’s Day in 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a $500 million in art.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist takes a deep dive into the notorious crime and who might have been behind it. Was it the Italian mob or the Irish mob?

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something you don’t see everyday

Source: Channel 4

TV show Married at First Sight has been such a success for Channel 4 and internationally, why not take it a step further?

Strangers Making Babies is exactly as it sounds, as plutonic couples who don’t know each other decide to to essentially interview each other for the role of co-parent. The show’s been running for a few weeks but has been making waves across the water.

When’s it on? Channel 4 on Wednesday a7 11.05pm or on the Channel 4 player

Something out there

Three years’ work by Katrina Costello to produce these two beautiful documentaries about The Burren, some incredible new revelations about its human story, history and epic wildlife.



The Burren: Heart of Stone with Brendan Gleeson, Sunday April 11th & 18th RTÉ One at 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/Pc7Iyb2irA — Sea Fever Production (@SeaFever2) April 7, 2021

Film-maker Katrina Costello has been working in the wilds of Co Clare for 13 years and her new documentary The Burren: Heart of Stone seeks to unravel the history and uniqueness of the famous landscape.

The second part of the two-parter is on this coming weekend with the first part available on the RTÉ Player.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One