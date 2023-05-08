The Remote: Irish true crime, a paramilitary revenge story, and offbeat stand-up comedy

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle (RTÉ1, 9.35pm, May 8)

The true crime explosion of the last decade is built on the stories of disappeared or dead women, leading to many ethical questions around the genre. Despite these concerns, stories of unsolved violent crime remain popular.

RTÉ’s documentary Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle takes this phenomenon closer to home and investigates a number of disappearances and murders that took place in the 1990s, in an area that became known as Ireland’s ‘Vanishing Triangle’. Tonight’s episode, the first of two parts, looks at the case of Annie McCarrick, who disappeared 30 years ago.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix, May 9)

Hannah Gadsby made their name off their widely-discussed Netflix stand-up special debut Nanette, which dealt not just in comedy but also a deep well of trauma.

The subversion of the tradition brought Gadsby a lot of fans, and while not necessarily promising the most laugh-out-loud performance you’re likely to see all year, her specials are usually worth watching simply because they tend to generate a lot of discussion around sex, gender, history and society.

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final (RTÉ 1, 8PM, May 9)

While the first of the Eurovision semi-finals takes place tonight, Irish entry Wild Youth will be competing tomorrow. Ireland have qualified for the final just once in the last 10 years, a pretty shocking return for us as seven-time champions.

Wild Youth’s relentlessly positive all-inclusive ballad We Are One will hope to turn that around, with tomorrow evening marking the first hurdle. The band have a solid chance, not least because they have a passionate international fanbase.

Dead Shot (NOW TV, May 12)

Colin Morgan (known for his role as the Bad Guy in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast) stars as an Irish republican paramilitary seeking revenge for the shooting of his pregnant wife. It’s star-studded cast, boasting the likes of Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Felicity Jones, and Aml Ameen of Netflix’s Sense8. Can’t guarantee that it’ll be good, but an extremely tense and evocative premise, plus a stellar cast, provides plenty of promise.