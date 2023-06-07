The Remote: Love Island is back, and so is Netflix's funniest comedy series

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Across TV and streaming services, we bring you some suggestions for your week’s viewing, based on quality, intrigue, and the simple likelihood that something might end up sparking an interesting discussion. Here’s what you should watch out for this week.

Love Island (Virgin Media, 9.30, every night)

Again, we need to stress that we’re not telling you to watch this, we’re not even suggesting that you watch it, we are simply saying that it’s on, and that an awful lot of people are going to be watching it, and that it often has profoundly outsized impact on popular culture. Do with that information what you will.

The new season begun at the start of this week and will run until the end of July.

Advertisement

White House Plumbers (Now TV/Sky GO)

You are likely familiar with the story of Watergate and the fall of Richard Nixon, but White House Plumbers is an amusing take on the scandal, starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson as G Gordon Liddy and E Howard Hunt, two of the men actually convicted for their role in the debacle.

The HBO series is a satirical drama with performances from top-tier actors across the board, including Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson and Judy Greer. Unfortunately, what’s going against it is that it’s telling a story virtually everyone already knows. But it’s an easy and enjoyable watch.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix’s acclaimed sketch comedy series came out last week and it’s every bit as good as the first two seasons. For fans of Tim Heidecker and Conor O’Malley (both of whom have recently performed in Ireland and make guest appearances on the show), Robinson’s brand of comedy is deeply ridiculous and painfully funny. Episodes are only 16 minutes long, so you’re not wasting much of your time by trying it.

ITYSL is not for everyone. But the people who it is for tend to love it, so give it a shot.