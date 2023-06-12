The Remote: Fukushima, Tony Connelly's grandfather, and the miniseries that broke Tom Holland

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Across TV and streaming services, we bring you some suggestions for your week’s viewing, based on quality, intrigue, and the simple likelihood that something might end up sparking an interesting discussion. Here’s what you should watch out for this week.

Tony Connelly: A Hidden History (Monday 12 June, 9.35pm, RTÉ)

Tony Connelly came to the fore as RTÉ’s Europe correspondent during Brexit, but his latest RTÉ documentary sees him reflecting upon his own ancestry, specifically his grandfather, who was a member of the Royal Irish Constabulary.

The documentary specifically sees Connelly examine whether his own grandfather was on the wrong side of history.

The Days (Netflix)

This one passed us by last week but has kicked up some hype in the last few days. A dramatisation of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, The Days will remind viewers of HBO’s fantastic Chernobyl series. It will come as no surprise that it doesn’t quite live up to Craig Mazin’s masterpiece, but it’s certainly a hooky story for anyone who likes that kind of thing.

The Crowded Room (Apple TV)

Tom Holland won near-universal adoration for his charming and boyish and boyishly charming performance as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s been going a bit darker lately, starring in Netflix’s The Devil All The Time, and now Apple TV’s The Crowded Room.

The miniseries follows a young man (Holland) after he’s been arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Speaking about the role, Holland said: “The show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’” So that could be fun. Also stars Amanda Seyfriend from Mamma Mia!