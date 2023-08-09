The Remote: A hate-watch about a YouTube star-turned-boxer, and a movie about a giant shark

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Across TV and streaming services, we bring you some suggestions for your week’s viewing, based on quality, intrigue, and the simple likelihood that something might end up sparking an interesting discussion. Here’s what you should watch out for this week.

Sometimes, the reasons you don’t want to watch something are the very reasons why you should.

For example, last week Netflix have uploaded a documentary about YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul, detailing the his rise from online nuisance prankster with his even more irritating brother Logan to actually-not-bad boxer.

Whether it’s intended to be or not, the documentary is an honest look inside the attention economy, wherein young people (and indeed all of us) are nudged into turning every moment of our lives into content for the fantastical promise of fame and fortune.

The documentary features insights from the Paul family, including allegations of physical and emotional abuse again Jake’s father, which make for painful viewing, but provide much-needed context to the deeply strange life the Paul siblings have led, and continue to lead.

To think of Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child as purely a hate-watch is a bit too simplistic, but it is quite likely that every development of the story will make you feel worse about the world. If that sounds like something you’re into… It’s on Netflix now.

Meanwhile on Now TV and Sky Atlantic, Billions is returning with the first episode of its seventh and final season. It’s the rich people show that isn’t Succession!

Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod is back on the scene after having fled to Switzerland amid the legal battles of last season, amid a plot that is densely layered with the vagaries of hedge-fund management, political ambition, legal ramifications and just a whole mess of personal problems.

The final season of the show kicks off at 9pm on Friday on Sky Atlantic/Now TV.

In a very timely broadcast, RTÉ One is showing The Meg at 9.30pm on Sunday. In case you’re unfamiliar, it’s a nautical action movie that sees Jason Statham sizing off against a 75ft-long prehistoric shark known as a Megalodon. The reason we bring this up is because The Meg 2 is currently in cinemas, and there is simply no way you could understand it unless you haven’t seen the first one. It’s just too complex.