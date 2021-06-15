The Remote: Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy Together and Jeremy Clarkson hits the farm

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something once-off

Ireland’s Sharon Horgan must be one of the busiest people in UK TV these days and this week she stars in Together alongside Scottish actor James McAvoy.

The comedy is familiar ground for Catastrophe’s Horgan, who again explores the difficulties and banalities of married life.

Together is however about married life during lockdown and Covid-19, with the once-off TV film showing the couple’s lives from March 2020 to the present.

When’s it on? Thursday at 9pm on BBC Two

Something mucky

Five years and four seasons after first teaming up with Amazon to make The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson has a new show with the tech behemoth in the form of Clarkson’s Farm.

The premise is summed up pretty well in the title with the controversial former motor journalist actually attempting to work his large farm rather than merely living in it.

Throw in Covid too and you get the usual Clarkson fish-out-of-water antics with the twist that this is actually his own home.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Amazon Prime

Some monkeying round

Source: Sky

Sky Nature has a whole week dedicated to great apes, orangutans in particular.

Orangutan Jungle School will pay a nightly visit to the Nyaru Menteng school for orangutans, where the orphan primates learn all manner of survival skills for the wild.

When’s it on? 9pm on Monday on Sky Nature

Something historical

Source: TG4

De Valera i Meiriceá tells the extraordinary story of Éamon de Valera’s trip to America in 1919.

Announcing himself as “The First President of Ireland”, De Valera is greeted as a star by the exiles but it all goes wrong when disputes between him and and the leaders of Irish-America threaten to derail his entire mission.

When’s it on? On the TG4 Player