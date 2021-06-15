#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy Together and Jeremy Clarkson hits the farm

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,840 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5466337

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something once-off

Source: BBC Trailers/YouTube

Ireland’s Sharon Horgan must be one of the busiest people in UK TV these days and this week she stars in Together alongside Scottish actor James McAvoy. 

The comedy is familiar ground for Catastrophe’s Horgan, who again explores the difficulties and banalities of married life. 

Together is however about married life during lockdown and Covid-19, with the once-off TV film showing the couple’s lives from March 2020 to the present. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 9pm on BBC Two

Something mucky

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Five years and four seasons after first teaming up with Amazon to make The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson has a new show with the tech behemoth in the form of Clarkson’s Farm

The premise is summed up pretty well in the title with the controversial former motor journalist actually attempting to work his large farm rather than merely living in it. 

Throw in Covid too and you get the usual Clarkson fish-out-of-water antics with the twist that this is actually his own home. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Amazon Prime

Some monkeying round

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PastedImage-34681 Source: Sky

Sky Nature has a whole week dedicated to great apes, orangutans in particular. 

Orangutan Jungle School will pay a nightly visit to the Nyaru Menteng school for orangutans, where the orphan primates learn all manner of survival skills for the wild. 

When’s it on? 9pm on Monday on Sky Nature

Something historical

51216100704_d40d531579_c Source: TG4

De Valera i Meiriceá tells the extraordinary story of Éamon de Valera’s trip to America in 1919. 

Announcing himself as “The First President of Ireland”, De Valera is greeted as a star by the exiles but it all goes wrong when disputes between him and and the leaders of Irish-America threaten to derail his entire mission. 

When’s it on? On the TG4 Player

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie