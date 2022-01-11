#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 11 January 2022
The Remote: Euphoria's back with a trigger warning and Colin Farrell gets wet in The North Water

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something to get tongues wagging

Source: euphoria/YouTube

Euphoria, the acclaimed and controversial HBO drama about sex and drugs amongst US teens, is back for a second series. 

The Emmy-winning show features stars Zendaya and Maude Apatow and the return deals with the fallout from the dramatic two-episode special that aired last Christmas. 

Zendaya issued a trigger warning to her 121 million (!) Instagram followers that the new series is “deeply emotional” and “for mature audiences”. 

That’s one way to build up the hype. 

When’s it on? Mondays at 10pm on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW TV

Something heroic

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

 TG4′s much-loved GAA series which profiles the personal lives of some of the best loved players for all codes returns for a new series.  

The six-episode Laochra Gael devotes a full hour to each of the players profiled to reveal fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons.

This season we will see profiles of players such as Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton of Antrim, Sue Ramsbottom of Laois and Limerick’s Joe McQuaid. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 9.30pm on TG4 

Something you may have missed

Source: IGN/YouTube

Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell star in five-part miniseries The North Water about a 19th century whaling expedition to the Arctic. 

The series was jointly made by the BBC and its Canadian equivalent CBC and it debuted on TV last summer to positive reviews. 

If you didn’t catch it last year own public service broadcaster has bought the rights and will be showing from this week. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.30pm on RTÉ 2

Something chatty

The Late Late or Graham Norton on Fridays, Tommy Tiernan on Saturdays, so how about a Sunday night chat show? 

John Bishop feels like a regular on Norton’s show but the Liverpudlian comedian has now been given his own programme on the opposite side of the couch. 

Paul Weller, Trevor Noah, James Acaster and Felicity Ward were among his first guests. 

When’s it on? Sunday at 10pm on ITV One

