The Remote: Tom Hanks in Texas, Covid-safe First Dates Ireland and The Masked Singer Final

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something gripping

Tom Hanks and director Paul Greengrass team up again after 2013′s Captain Phillips for a picturesque film across the Wild West.

News of the World sees Hanks star as a veteran of three wars who now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl who he commits to bringing home across the unforgiving land.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from tomorrow

Something outrageous

A character on the German version of The Masked Singer. Source: PA Images

You might call The Masked Singer ‘a surprise hit’ but that probably does a disservice to people’s desire to see celebrities in any and all matter of situations.

The simple premise of the show sees celebrities dressed up in ornate costumes that cover their faces. They sing a song and the panel of watching celebrities has to guess who they are.

The show began as a South Korean concept but has been adapted in dozens of countries around the world. We have the pleasure of watching the UK version with the final on this weekend.

When’s it on? Saturday at 7.30pm on Virgin Media One

Something romantic

It is the week of Valentine’s Day so it’s a good time for the return of First Dates Ireland.

The show begins its sixth season but will be returning in a Covid-aware manner with masks and plastic screens the order of the day. Will it impact the romancing in the restaurant? We’ll have to wait and see.

When’s it on? Thursday at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2

Something gruesome but fascinating

Remember when you couldn’t move without a crime scene TV show being broadcast at you from somewhere? Whether it was various iterations of the CSI franchise or a British cold case drama the crime scene genre was everywhere.

Although it’s never really gone away, BBC series Forensics: The Real CSI seeks to bring some reality to the genre and its second season is starting this week.

The first episode details the grisly details of a murder case that unfolds in an affluent Birmingham suburb. One for true crime fans.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on BBC Two