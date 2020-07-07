A thrilling spy series, a Disney favourite, and a laugh-out-loud comedy - it's your weekly TV guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more these days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to keep you guessing…

Seldom a week goes by when Dwayne Johnson isn’t showing up on our screens, and where he finds the time to film all these blockbusters is anyone’s guess.

This week he stars in the fast-paced thriller Faster, alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Carla Gugino.

After serving a ten-year sentence, Johnson sets out to avenge his brother’s murder while being pursued by a police officer and an assassin. Perfect Friday night viewing!

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Something for the kids…

It’s a bit surreal to think that it’s been 19 years since the first Monsters Inc. movie hit the cinema screens. And then seven years ago, in 2013, the good folk at Disney and Pixar gave us Monsters University. Surely we’re due another ‘Monsters’ movie, right?

In the meantime, Monsters University is back on our screens this weekend – and let’s be honest, it’s something the kids and their parents will enjoy.

When’s it on? Saturday at 5.15pm on BBC One.

Something for the adults…

The second season of American thriller series Condor, based on Six Days of the Condor by James Grady, landed on RTÉ 2 last month and is as fast-paced and exciting as thriller shows come.

It centres around a young CIA recruit who is the only one in his office to survive an attack. The finger of blame begins to point towards him and he goes on the run while also seeking answers to how and why the attack happened in the first place.

If you missed the first season of Condor you can catch up on Sky One on demand, and if you need to catch up on season 2, you can check out the RTÉ player.

When’s it on? Thursday at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2.

Something to stream…

It’s been around for a few years now and its final season has just aired on Netflix but if you’re looking for an easy-to-watch, laugh-out-loud show to binge, look no further than Schitt’s Creek.

It centres around an extremely wealthy family who lose it all and are forced to relocate to a small isolated town. Catherine O’Hara (Kevin’s mother in Home Alone) is the matriarch of the family, and some would say, star of the show.

Check out the first three or four episodes, they’re only 3o minutes long, and I bet you’ll love it. Thank me later.

When’s it on? All six seasons are available on Netflix.

One for the Sci-fi nerds…

The third movie in the Apes series, War for the Planet of the Apes was released in 2017 and later received an Oscar nomination for its visual effects.

Andy Serkies and Woody Harrelson give critical acclaimed performances and with a storyline that pits humans against apes, you’d be hard pressed not to see the appeal.

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Film4.