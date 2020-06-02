This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Remote: Daniel at home, the Normal People finale and a classic Hitchcock flick - it's your weekly TV guide

We’ve got you covered for some shows and films to sink your teeth into this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 6:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,780 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5112816
Image: TGf
Image: TGf

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more theses days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something half the country will be watching…

What will we talk about when this is over? The final two episodes of Normal People air on RTÉ tonight.

Marianne and Connell are spending a lot of time together back home – as friends. They confess to feeling lonely, though never when they are with each other.

And things come to a head between Marianne and her brother Alan.

When’s it on? The series finale starts at 10.15pm. 

Something truly wholesome

Step inside Daniel O’Donnell’s Donegal home in a new chat and entertainment show on TG4, Daniel sa Bhaile.

All of Daniel’s interviews are conducted online and in his first episode, airing this Sunday, he will chat with Moya Brennan about Clannad’s farewell tour and their cancelled plans.

Source: TG4/YouTube

Majella will also join him for an online hula hooping class (in episode two it’s a Zumba workout) and he’ll talk to an Irish couple who had to postpone their wedding plans.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.40pm on TG4. 

Something to stream

If you’re a fan of the classics, you’ll be glad to hear Netflix has added Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo to its listings.

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

In this thriller, an ex-police officer who has an extreme fear of heights is hired by an old acquaintance to follow his wife, claims she is in danger. 

It’s not exactly an uplifting watch, but it is certainly distracting. If you’ve never seen it, now might be the perfect time.

When’s it on? It was added to Netflix in Ireland over the weekend so you can watch it anytime you want.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Something to watch as a family

Dolphins – Spy in the Pod is a two-part documentary, first aired on the BBC in 2014, that brings viewers into the world of one of the most intelligent creatures on the planet . No, not you – the dolphin.

The crew used camcorders attached to fast-moving submersibles to swim alongside the dolphins, to capture some rarely-seen interactions. Dive in. 

Source: BBC/YouTube

When’s it on? The first part of this documentary airs tomorrow on RTÉ2 at 7pm. 

Something for the sports fans 

Remember live sports…?

For now, we’ll have to be satisfied with some throwbacks. TG4′s World Cup Gold Soccer series has another classic this week – it’s Ireland v Italy in the 1994 Fifa World Cup at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. 

Spoiler: It went well for us.

Source: WELLINGTON 51/YouTube

When’s it on? This Friday, 7.30pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie