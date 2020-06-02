The Remote: Daniel at home, the Normal People finale and a classic Hitchcock flick - it's your weekly TV guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

Something half the country will be watching…

What will we talk about when this is over? The final two episodes of Normal People air on RTÉ tonight.

Hands up if you were distracted by the icepop melting away on the floor? 🙋🍦#NormalPeople series finale, Tuesday at 10.15pm. Catch up with the series so far on @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/NtuBcS2JHX — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) May 31, 2020 Source: RTÉ One /Twitter

Marianne and Connell are spending a lot of time together back home – as friends. They confess to feeling lonely, though never when they are with each other.

And things come to a head between Marianne and her brother Alan.

When’s it on? The series finale starts at 10.15pm.

Something truly wholesome

Step inside Daniel O’Donnell’s Donegal home in a new chat and entertainment show on TG4, Daniel sa Bhaile.

All of Daniel’s interviews are conducted online and in his first episode, airing this Sunday, he will chat with Moya Brennan about Clannad’s farewell tour and their cancelled plans.

Majella will also join him for an online hula hooping class (in episode two it’s a Zumba workout) and he’ll talk to an Irish couple who had to postpone their wedding plans.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.40pm on TG4.

Something to stream

If you’re a fan of the classics, you’ll be glad to hear Netflix has added Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo to its listings.

In this thriller, an ex-police officer who has an extreme fear of heights is hired by an old acquaintance to follow his wife, claims she is in danger.

It’s not exactly an uplifting watch, but it is certainly distracting. If you’ve never seen it, now might be the perfect time.

When’s it on? It was added to Netflix in Ireland over the weekend so you can watch it anytime you want.

Something to watch as a family

Dolphins – Spy in the Pod is a two-part documentary, first aired on the BBC in 2014, that brings viewers into the world of one of the most intelligent creatures on the planet . No, not you – the dolphin.

The crew used camcorders attached to fast-moving submersibles to swim alongside the dolphins, to capture some rarely-seen interactions. Dive in.

When’s it on? The first part of this documentary airs tomorrow on RTÉ2 at 7pm.

Something for the sports fans

Remember live sports…?

For now, we’ll have to be satisfied with some throwbacks. TG4′s World Cup Gold Soccer series has another classic this week – it’s Ireland v Italy in the 1994 Fifa World Cup at Giants Stadium in New Jersey.

Spoiler: It went well for us.

When’s it on? This Friday, 7.30pm.