The Remote: The Den Christmas Special, Grafton St busking and Katie Taylor representin' on the Beeb

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days and this is perhaps especially true in the run up to Christmas.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something sporty

Mayo's Padraig O'Hora and Lee Keegan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The GAA championships draw to a close this weekend with somewhat of a bang as Dublin have the chance of doing another men’s and ladies’ football double.

Mayo stand in the way of the men on Saturday with the Cork ladies taking to the field on Sunday. There are also some underage games being shown if you’re interested.

When’s it on? Mayo v Dublin 5pm on Sat on RTÉ 2, Cork v Dublin 3.30pm on Sun on TG4.

Something festive

Source: RTÉ

The Den’s Christmas Special was always a legendary addition to the festive schedules back in the day. This year won’t see the gang heading to Lapland, or anywhere else for that matter, but expect silliness and cheer.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

Something ballroomy

Source: BBC

Christmas also means the climax of some shows over the next few weeks with Strictly Come Dancing: The Final taking place this weekend.

If you’ve been following it you may want to tune in, but Robbie Williams is also performing too if that’s your bag.

When’s it on? Saturday at 6pm on BBC One

Something musical

Source: RollingNews.ie

One thing that won’t be happening this year is the traditional Christmas Eve busking with Bono, Glen Hansard and the rest, but RTÉ is seeking to recreate it with a couple of programmes.

The Busk – A Decade of Christmas on Grafton Street will look back at the stories of the annual tradition and the Late Late Show will hold a musical event in the studio to recreate the annual busk indoors for the Simon Community.

When it’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One

Something out of this world

Showtime comedy series Moonbase 8, which features John C. Reilly and others, is coming to our screens this weekend.

There are six episodes of the show and Sky Comedy is to screen them in double episodes over three days from next Monday.

When’s it on? 21 Dec on Sky Comedy or NOW TV

Something in review

Source: BBC

As with everything else, it’s been a very strange yea for sports but the the BBC is going ahead with its SPOTY. RTÉ has announced no such Irish version

Footballer Jordan Henderson and and snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan are among those in the running for the main BBC award with Ireland’s Katie Taylor nominated in the international category.

When’s it on? Sunday at 8pm on BBC One