The Remote: Euphoria returns, The Great Irish Famine and some Hillbilly Elegy

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something sporty

palestinian-footballers-tour Brian Kerr playing players from Al-Helal Football Academy in Gaza on Sandymount Strand in Dublin. Source: PA Images

There is the small matter of two All-Ireland Football semi-finals on this weekend, but for something of the soccer variety why not Brian Kerr: A Life in Football

The former Irish international manager is the feature of a documentary which takes in his sport obsessed childhood, early run ins with Jack Charlton, winning with St. Pats and playing football in war zones. 

When’s it on? Tomorrow on Virgin Media Two at 10.15pm

Something historical

THE_GREAT_HUNGER_NLI_L_ROY_01767_FAM3227 Source: University College Cork

To mark the 175th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Irish Famine, a major two-part documentary based on University College Cork’s Atlas of the Great Irish Famine began last night on RTÉ. 

The second episode is on next Monday and both examine the Famine’s international origins and its long-term legacy and the century that followed.

When’s it on? On the RTÉ Player and next Monday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One

Something Euphoric

Source: Rotten Tomatoes TV/YouTube

Euphoria, the acclaimed and controversial HBO drama about sex and drugs amongst US teens, returns for a once-off standalone special.  

The show recently picked up three Emmy Awards, including one for its star Zendaya, and the new episode is based around Christmas. It’ll be broadcast on this side of the pond a day after it premieres in the US. 

When’s it on? Monday 7 December at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Something heart-wrenching

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ron Howard directs as Glenn Close and Amy Adams stay in a story about a Kentucky family in Ohio. The family’s traditional values intertwine with drug abuse and poverty the son, a former Marine as former and current Yale Law student, attempts to move on with his life.

Hillbilly Elegy is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something to get you thinking

Source: BBC/YouTube

Small Axe, the series of films about West Indian immigrants in London from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen, continues. 

Three have already been three shown and the fourth is on this week. Each one is self-contained, so feel free to dive in if you haven’t seen the others. 

When’s it on? Sunday at 9pm on BBC One 

 

 

