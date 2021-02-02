#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 February 2021
The Remote: Parks and Rec on Netflix, Six Nations 2021 and a cocaine-smuggling Gabriel Byrne

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 6:31 PM
Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 6:31 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to ease you into springtime

If you’ve never had the pleasure of getting into Parks and Recreation the comedy series is now up on Netflix in its entirety. 

The show is from the makers of the US Office and features some of the biggest comedians in the US of the past decade including Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt. 

The sitcom is set in what is essentially the US version of the OPW and is brings much joy along its seven seasons. The programme perhaps best hits its grove from the second series on, so if you fancy skipping the first it’s not a bad idea. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix.

Something sporty

ireland-six-nations-preview-file-photo Source: PA Images

Another sure-fire way to know spring has sprung is the Six Nations kicking off. Understandably it’s all a little under the radar this year with the spectator-less tournament taking much of the merriment from the occasion. 

The games begin on Saturday with Italy-France at 2.15 pm, England-Scotland at 4.45 pm and Wales-Ireland on Sunday at 3 pm. All the games are on Virgin Media One again this year. 

When’s it on? A Six Nations Preview Show is on at 11pm tonight on Virgin Media One.

Something new to get stuck into

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

ZeroZeroZero is a new Italian crime series about the global cocaine smuggling industry from the makers of Gomorrah. It’s being released on Amazon Prime, Now TV and Sky TV. 

The show has won some praise from critics for how it manages to weave together elements of traditional Mafia dramas, Mexican narco thrillers and a US-indie style. 

Ireland’s Gabriel Byrne stars as the owner of a US shipping company profiting from the trade. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

Something quizzical

Source: ITV/YouTube

The third and final part of UK drama Quiz is on RTÉ this weekend.

The show is about how British army major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana tried to con their way to the top prize in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

It features Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen as Ingram. The show goes into how they tried to pull of the audacious heist and how they ultimately ended up in court.

The first two episodes are on the RTÉ Player if you need to catch up.

When’s it on? Sunday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One

