The Remote: Unforgotten returns, some German dystopia and newish Dylan Moran stand-up

Something good returning

ITV’s cold case drama series Unforgotten is back for its fourth series. The Bafta-winning programme focuses on a different murder (or murders) each series but the two characters DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) remain a constant throughout.

In a packed genre, the show manages to stand out with complex but well-told stories and features British actors you’ll be recognising popping up all the time.

The first three series have been up on Netflix for some time but the new series has arrived after a Covid-related delay.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on ITV One

Something homely

From something bleak to something rather more cosy and familiar in the shape of RTÉ’s Home of the Year, which returned last week.

The programme follows a simple formula of three judges going to three different homes and marking them out of 10 for how useful and homely they are. It’s basically an interior design show without the makeover part so we just get to see the excellent finished product.

The programme also make an effort to feature some more affordable and achievable homes, so it’s not all Grand Designs.

When’s it on? Tuesday at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Something newsworthy

TG4′s excellent documentary series Finné is continuing. The show explores the personal testimony of people who’ve faced adversity throughout their life to give an insight into how it affected them.

This week’s episode features Peter Mulryan, who was born in a Galway hospital in 1944 and whose quest to uncover his family history led to discovering that his mother was institutionalised in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

It wasn’t until he met the local historian Catherine Corless that he discovered that he may also have a sister who was born in the Home.

When’s it on? Tomorrow on TG4 at 9.30pm

Something dystopian (if you can handle it right now)

There’s a slate of new shows coming onto Netflix this week but perhaps the most interesting for any sci-fi fans is Tribes of Europa.

The bi-lingual (German and English) dystopian thriller is set in 2074 and in the wake of a mysterious global disaster. The micro-states that are remaining are warring with one another and three siblings from a peaceful tribe are caught up in the fallout.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something funny

If some simple stand-up comedy is what you’re looking for, Dylan Moran’s Off The Hook show is getting its TV broadcast premiere this weekend.

The Irish comedian’s show is actually from 2015, so you’ll have the added fun of seeing crowds in a theatre having a good laugh together too.

When’s it on? Sunday at 10.15pm on BBC Two