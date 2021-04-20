#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Remote: Comedy with the Gleesons, Australian identity politics and Ireland's Mighty Ocean

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
41 minutes ago 2,953 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413898

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something local done good

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

There’s a plethora of Irish talent in new madcap comedy series Frank of Ireland. The show is about a Dublin man who hasn’t quite mad the switch to adulthood despite hitting 33. 

Brian Gleeson stars as the title character with brother Domhnall as his best friend Doofus and father Brendan coming along later in the series.

The two brothers are writers of the comedy with Sarah Greene and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor among those making up the supporting cast. The show is to be on Amazon Prime in the US but is on Channel 4 on this side of the Atlantic.  

When’s it on? Thursday at 10pm on Channel 4 and on All4.

Something from Down Under

A six episode Australian comedy following friends Mia, Penny and Austin through the socio-political hellscape that is the modern world. 

First aired in Australia in 2018, Why Are You Like This? has now reached the streamers for the first time.

The gag-fest shows the friends confronting complex social issues in a politically-correct, outrage driven society. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something behind the keyhole

Irish personalities reveal how the places they’ve lived in have shaped their lives to presenter Brendan Courtney in Keys To My Life.

Together, Courtney and the celeb in question revisit key houses they’ve lived in and the subject is reunited with a person or group of people from that period of their life.

Think Through The Keyhole meets This Is Your Life and you’ll have a good idea. 

When’s it on? Sunday’s at 7.30pm and on the RTÉ Player

Something mighty

Source: TG4/YouTube

The Mighty Ocean is a major new musical composition by the great Máirtín O’Connor.

It aims to opens a musical dialogue between humankind and the environment, touching on the entrancing power of the sea, while questioning our destructive influence on the endangered oceans.

The piece, scored for 12 musicians, features Irish traditional legends including Garry Ó Briain, Cathal Haydenand Sineád O’Connor. 

When’s it on? Sunday at 9.30pm on TG4

