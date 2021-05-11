#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
The Remote: Back To Barrytown, Liam Cunningham in Ancient Rome and Irish interest at the BRITs

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 May 2021, 6:31 PM
23 minutes ago 1,403 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5433291

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something to get pulses racing

Source: Sky TV/YouTube

Ever since Game of Thrones left TV screens there have been a whole host of epic dramas hoping to replace it.

The latest to try and fill the gap is Domina, which is based on the life of Livia Drusilla, the wife and advisor to Roman emperor Augustus Caesar.

Expect historical battles, political intrigue and some love and sex to complete the formula. GOT’s Irish actor Liam Cunningham as does Isabella Rossellini. 

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

Something to get your teeth into

Source: HBO/YouTube

Kate Winslet’s move to TV drama has been met with rave reviews as the Oscar winner stars as a detective in suburban Pennsylvania town that’s rocked by a disappearance. 

Mare of Easttown provides a portrait of the whole small town community where everyone knows everyone and no one forgets a grudge. 

The HBO show is just four episodes into the seven-episode series and is being shown on Sky here as quickly as it’s on in the States. It even got the SNL treatment this weekend.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

Something musical

There was a time when the BRIT Awards was a much bigger deal in Ireland but the show still plugs away at being a thing across the water.

So much so that this year it’s being streamed live on Twitter, TikTok and Youtube as well as it’s usual home on ITV (and Virgin Media Two here). 

Taylor Swift is set to receive the Global Icon Award while Irish band Fontaines D.C. are nominated in the International Group category and Belfast DJ duo Bicep are up for Breakthrough Artist. 

When’s it on? 8pm tonight in the above named places

Something nostalgic

picture-kinlan-photographyrte Colm Meaney in Kilbarrack, the inspiration for Barrytown. Source: RTÉ

A new three-part documentary is set to look back at Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown Trilogy: The Commitments, The Snapper, and The Van.  

Each three books spawned films starring Colm Meaney with the actor set to host the documentary. In Back to Barrytown, Meaney speaks to Doyle himself along with cast and crew from the films and the real people of Dublin’s northside who inspired the stories.

The first episode begins with The Commitments, released 30 years ago this year. 

When’s it on? Sunday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One

Something you might have missed

Dr Cassidy’s Casebook sees Ireland’s former State pathologist Marie Cassidy reflect on her career, on some of Ireland’s most infamous cases and on what it takes to spend your life thinking about death. 

The three-part series started last night and continues.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9.30pm on RTÉ One or on the RTÉ Player

Rónán Duffy
