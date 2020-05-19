This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
The Remote: Normal People in Italy, and reliving a certain World Cup '90 match - it's your weekly TV Guide

From the youngest members of the family to teenagers to mum and dad, we’ve got you covered here.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 19 May 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,613 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5102685

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something half the country will be watching…

It’s been a while since a show captivated audiences in Ireland and abroad quite like Normal People.

Marianne and Connell head to Italy, and the equally beautiful Sligo, in the latest double bill.

As ever, it’ll be an emotional rollercoaster but the scenery is particularly nice this week. There are also lots of shots of *the* chain.

When is it on? 10.15pm-11.30pm today on RTÉ One (the show also airs on BBC One at 9pm on Mondays)

Something to watch as a family…

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

In Sing, theatre-owning koala sets up a singing competition in a last-ditch bid to stay afloat, as theatre-owning koalas are prone to do.

The film features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.

When is it on? 7.05pm-9.05pm on Saturday, RTÉ One

Something sporty…

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

Episode four of World Cup Gold features the Republic of Ireland v Italy from the 1990 FIFA World Cup quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Jack Charlton’s Irish team included players such as Packie Bonner, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy, John Aldridge, Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn and Kevin Moran.

When is it on? 7.30pm-9.15pm on Friday on TG4

Something to make you laugh…

Series 15 of Gogglebox continues on Friday. Who knew watching other people watch TV could be such a tonic? 

When is it on? 9pm-10pm on Friday on Channel 4 

Something to enjoy as Gaeilge (agus Bearla)…

Source: TG4/YouTube

An eclectic mix of guests will (virtually) join Hector Ó hEochagáin over the next six weeks.

The first episode of Hector Anseo will feature Michael Healy-Rae, Gráinne Seoige, Trevor Brennan, Dan Shanahan, Conor Moore and Gavin James.

Quite frankly, not enough chat shows are hosted from sheds in Galway.

When is it on? 9.30pm-10.30pm on Thursday on TG4

Something to stream…

Source: RuPaul's Drag Race/YouTube

Mama Ru is back, baby. Series 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is streaming on Netflix now, binge on this before series five of All Stars arrives next month.

Let’s all say it together: Miss Vanjieeeeeeee.

When is it on? Streaming on Netflix now.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

