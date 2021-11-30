#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Remote: The Beatles: Get Back, a comedy in Harlem and Liveline's bungalow outrage

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 6:31 PM
44 minutes ago 1,711 Views 2 Comments


THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something for the fans

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

One of the most anticipated pieces of television in 2021 has already proved to be among the most divisive.

The Beatles: Get Back features almost eight hours of previously unreleased footage of the iconic group as they took to the studio in 1969 to record their final studio album, Let It Be. 

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is behind the documentary and the epic runtime (it’s broken down into three episodes) has many people reaching for the remote. 

Some fans on the other hand are wetting themselves at seeing the Lennon/McCartney partnership up close, maybe try the first episode and see what you think. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Disney+

Something that’s not falling flat

PastedImage-64722 Source: RTÉ.ie

Getting the phone-lines hopping on Liveline is usually a surefire way to a hit Irish TV show, but the makers of My Bungalow Bliss surely weren’t expecting it to apply to their home makeover show. 

This is exactly what happened yesterday as the trailer for the new show about dickying up “dark, damp and dated homes” got some homeowners annoyed that their beloved bungalows were being besmirched. 

If there’s one thing Irish people love more than complaining it’s getting a look into other people’s houses. Indulge both impulses here. 

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something new

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Harlem is a new comedy about a group of women living in the Manhattan neighbourhood, their careers, love lives and ambitions. 

Think Sex and the City, fast-forward it 20 years and look at the problem of gentrification and you might get some idea. 

Created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver and featuring  guest appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, it might be the light new show you’re looking for. 

When’s it on? Streaming from Friday 3 December on Amazon Prime 

Something to tighten your belts

Source: SHOWTIME/YouTube

Set in a fictional Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania, the crime drama American Rust touches on issues including murder, opioid addiction and post-Iraq War PTSD. 

So not exactly cheery stuff but with a cast including Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney there is some acting heft behind it.  

When’s it on? Sundays at pm on Sky Atlantic

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

