The Remote: The Witcher and Gomorrah both return as Mary Kennedy gets us in the Christmas spirit

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something for witching hour

Streamers are notoriously guarded about their viewership figures, but industry watchers rating ‘in demand’ shows placed The Witcher way up the top in recent years.

The Henry Cavill helmed medieval series is based a collection of short stories called The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. Two years after the first series, the eight-episode series two is out this week.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from Friday 17 December

Something from the crime world

Italian crime drama Gomorrah begins its fifth and final season on Irish TV this week.

The series is loosely based on a book of the same name about the Naples mafia and has proven to be an international hit.

When’s it on? Saturday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

Something Christmassy

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Rollingnews.ie

The Remote will bring you a full round up of Christmas TV over the next couple of weeks, but here’s a little taster to get you in the spirit.

For 27 years, Mary Kennedy presented the annual Carols show on RTÉ One, in Have Yourself a Mary Little Christmas she looks back at some of her favourites from those shows, including performances by Enya, Johnny Logan, Sinead O’Connor, Mick Flannery.

When’s it on? Monday 20 December at 10.30pm on RTÉ One

Something delicious

The Restaurant is back tomorrow night on @virginmedia One. @MaryBlackSinger is our Head Chef and it should be a cracker. A joy to cook with her on the day. Tune in from 9.30pm Tuesday. #TheRestaurant pic.twitter.com/eUyBOhTPrM — Gary O Hanlon (@gazzachef) December 13, 2021

More festive cheer as The Restaurant Christmas Special returns to see Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen putting Mary Black through her paces in the kitchen.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media One