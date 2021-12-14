#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: The Witcher and Gomorrah both return as Mary Kennedy gets us in the Christmas spirit

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,208 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5629494

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something for witching hour

Source: The Witcher Netflix/YouTube

Streamers are notoriously guarded about their viewership figures, but industry watchers rating ‘in demand’ shows placed The Witcher way up the top in recent years. 

The Henry Cavill helmed medieval series is based a collection of short stories called The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. Two years after the first series, the eight-episode series two is out this week. 

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from Friday 17 December

Something from the crime world

Source: HBO Max/YouTube

Italian crime drama Gomorrah begins its fifth and final season on Irish TV this week. 

The series is loosely based on a book of the same name about the Naples mafia and has proven to be an international hit. 

When’s it on? Saturday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

Something Christmassy

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NO FEE Mary Kennedy 004 Source: Rollingnews.ie

The Remote will bring you a full round up of Christmas TV over the next couple of weeks, but here’s a little taster to get you in the spirit.

For 27 years, Mary Kennedy presented the annual Carols show on RTÉ One, in Have Yourself a Mary Little Christmas she looks back at some of her favourites from those shows, including performances by Enya, Johnny Logan, Sinead O’Connor, Mick Flannery. 

When’s it on? Monday 20 December at 10.30pm on RTÉ One

Something delicious

More festive cheer as The Restaurant Christmas Special returns to see Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen putting Mary Black through her paces in the kitchen. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media One

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie