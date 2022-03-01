#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 March 2022
The Remote: Stanley Tucci's Italian food trip, RTÉ 2 gets arty and more Tiger King

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something flogging a dead tiger

Source: Sky TV/YouTube

If you felt that two Netflix documentary series and two Louis Theroux specials were not enough, ‘The Tiger King’ now has a scripted show in his name. 

Well, Joe Exotic himself is it prison so John Cameron Mitchell plays him in this new series, with SNL’s Kate McKinnon playing Joe’s rival Carole Baskin. 

Joe Vs Carole seeks to squeeze more social media buzz from perhaps the most famous animal abuse case in the world. 

When’s it on? Steaming on Friday 4 March on Sky, NOW TV and Peacock

Something to get your taste buds flowing

Source: BBC Trailers/YouTube

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy does exactly what it says on the tin. 

The US-actor of Italian heritage goes to his family’s homeland to meet people and eat the best of what he can find. Tucci won an Emmy award for the travel series. 

Not bad for driving around, eating pasta and drinking wine. What’s not to like? 

When’s it on? Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC Two

Something thoughtful

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

As part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, VM TV is broadcasting a host of Irish productions this week. It’s Not Yet Dark is one such film.

The Colin Farrell-narrated documentary tells the ground-breaking story of Simon Fitzmaurice, a talented young Irish film maker with Motor Neuron Disease as he embarks on directing his first feature film through the use of his eyes and eye gaze technology.

When’s it on? Thursday at 9pm on Virgin Media Three

Something to get creative

Source: RTÉ Kids/YouTube

This Is Art Club! is a new series for young artists from the National College of Art and Design campus. 

The show promises to bring young people behind the scenes in different industries to be an ‘artist’s apprentice’ for a day. They’ll try out all sorts of creative careers from pottery throwing to costume design, sign painting, glass blowing and special effects model making.

Muralist Holly Pereira and and sculptor Shane Keeling host the creative talent. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 5pm on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player 

Rónán Duffy
