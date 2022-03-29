The Remote: Concert for Ukraine, Ireland's celebrity architects and Channel 4's 'sex experiment'

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something live

Never a man to see a microphone he didn’t like, Ed Sheeran will be taking part in a charity concert in Birmingham to raise money for Ukraine.

Snow Patrol Tom Odell and Camila Cabello are among the others who will be performing at the Concert for Ukraine.

Ukrainian band Antytila have generated a lot publicity by offering to perform remotely from Kyiv, “under the bombs” if necessary.

Advertisement

When’s it on? Virgin Media One and ITV One tonight at 8pm

Something from another period

Bridgerton, the raunchy period drama about Regency London’s competitive marriage market, is back for a second series after its phenomenally successful first.

Another of the Bridgerton sisters is looking for a suitor, with Ireland’s Nicola Coughlan back again as part of the ensemble cast.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something to stretch the notion of an experiment

Source: Channel 4

Anyone who’s watched Love is Blind or Married at First Sight will know that both try to pass off a perfectly fine reality TV show as a dating ‘experiment’.

Well, this trend is now being stretched even further. Channel 4 this week debuts Open House: The Great Sex Experiment in which a number of monogamous couples decide to see if they’d be happier in an open relationship.

One the couples apparently even allowed the cameras in for their first threesome. The Nobel Prize must be in the post.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When’s it on? Friday at 10pm on Channel 4

Something back from the brink of ruin

This should probably come with a 'don't try this at home' warning 😂#TheGreatHouseRevival starts tonight at 9.30pm 🏚👉🏠 | @ArchitectHugh | @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/8scrtgnex7 — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 27, 2022

Hugh Wallace’s challenge to Dermot Bannon as Ireland’s most exposed TV architect kicks up on a notch, as he now helms two RTÉ shows at the same time.

Home of the Year is ongoing but Great House Revival is now back for another series.

The show sees dilapidated homes being brought back to life with toil and investment and also provides some history to the often protected structures and their sites.

When’s it on? Sundays at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player