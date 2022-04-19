#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 April 2022
The Remote: Beginning of the end for Better Call Saul, supernatural thriller The Rising and RTÉ's Super Garden

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something coming to an end

Source: Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul/YouTube

The sixth and final series of Better Call Saul has started on US network AMC and Netflix is showing the series just one day later. The first two episodes are now live on the streamer with new episodes to be released weekly. 

The Breaking Bad spin-off has been a huge success in its own right and fans will be eager to see how it all ends for Jimmy McGill, the small-time lawyer and conman who transitions to an eventually prominent defence attorney under the name Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk plays the title role that has won him no fewer than four Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations without success. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something new

Source: Sky TV/YouTube

The Rising is the story of Neve Kelly who discovers that she is dead. She’s scared and confused by this new existence but when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious. She’s determined to find her killer and get justice, believing that it was someone she knew. 

The new supernatural thriller from Sky features Irish actress Emily Taaffe. 

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Sky Max

Something for those with green fingers

Mark Hoey - Garden After Flower Bed & Black Pool Source: RTÉ

It’s the time of the year when RTÉ’s home improvement shows move outdoors to get some early summer sunshine.

Super Garden sees expert but amateur gardeners take on the task of designing an outdoor transformation for a different homeowner every week. 

From specialised needs to choosing flowers and water features, the gardeners’ designs are judged by the panel of experts before an overall winner is crowned. Plenty of ideas for your summer planting. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

