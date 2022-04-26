#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 April 2022
The Remote: House prices on crack in Selling Sunset, a Call My (British) Agent and bogman Manchán Magan

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 6:30 PM
By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 6:30 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5746791

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something in the (Hollywood) hills…

Source: Netflix/YouTube

The fifth season of Selling Sunset has landed on Netflix and it has every bit of the drama, glamour and sunshine as the others. More so in fact as the gang start off with a holiday in Greece. 

The reality series follows a real estate firm in Los Angeles as a group of agents sell million dollar mansions and navigate personal dramas.

Engagements, divorces, and rivalries are rife in the as the Netflix hit returns. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something remade

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Call My Agent, the Francophone comedy about agents working in the film industry in Paris, has now been remade in the English language. 

Ten Percent moves the action to London and features actors including Jim Broadbent and Helena Bonham-Carter.

Call My Agent has been one of the most successful French exports in recent years and is currently on its fifth season with a feature film to boot. It’s available on Netflix too but Ten Percent is made by Amazon Prime as it seeks a muscle it’s way in. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Amazon Prime

Something bog standard

Source: TG4/YouTube

Some happy timing for presenter Manchán Magan, who has been exploring Ireland’s complex relationship with the peatlands of Ireland. 

An Fód may benefit from the current ‘turf wars’ plaguing Leinster House but the series also looks at the problems caused by burning turf and how peatlands work as a carbon store. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 8pm on TG4

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

