The Remote: Eurovision week and perhaps the most anticipated new Irish show ever

Something from the Italian jury

It’s Eurovision week!

This year competitors are heading to Turin after Italy’s win last year. As we all surely know by now, there are two days of semi-finals (tonight and Thursday) before the main show on Saturday evening.

Ireland’s entry is up on Thursday with Derry girl Brooke Scullion hoping to make the final with ‘That’s Rich’.

Perhaps less to do with musical quality than geopolitics, Ukraine are the heavy-favourites for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their semi-final up tonight.

When’s it on? Semi-finals on RTE 2 at 8pm and the final on RTÉ One at 8pm

Something everyone will be talking about

Arguably the most anticipated new Irish television programme ever, Conversations with Friends arrives this week.

Made by Element Pictures which adapted Sally Rooney’s Normal People for the small screen, the same production team returns to adapt Rooney’s debut novel.

We’re still dealing in the world of Trinity students but this time there are a few different relationships going on. There are some faces you may recognise too including Sasha Lane who starred in 2016 film American Honey and Jemima Kirke from Girls.

As with Normal People, the show is to be broadcast on Hulu in the US, BBC in the UK and RTÉ a couple of days later. There are 12 episodes, with two each week for six weeks.

When’s it on? Sunday at 10pm on BBC Three and at 9.35pm on Wed 18 May on RTÉ One

Something to get you thinking

An appropriate vantage point as we laid down the last of the VO on #bigcityplan ⁦⁦@Seathrun666⁩ ⁦@RTEOne⁩ ⁦@Raygunpost⁩ with Martin from Red pepper and Colm on sound! Next Thursday. 12th. Many thanks, cities the machines for living , broken or injured ? pic.twitter.com/KukjKphkoG — Róisín Murphy Architect 🏠 🐝 🎥👍🏽 (@RosinMurphy) May 3, 2022

Conservation architect Róisín Murphy helms this one-off off special called Big City plan which examines changes that will have to be made if we are to make our towns and cities more sustainable.

Murphy seeks to ask who are towns and cities are supposed to be for and whether these urban areas are future-proofed for a growing society.

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One