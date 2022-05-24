#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
The Remote: Stranger Things returns, a tragic Irish murder and the Champions League final

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 May 2022, 6:31 PM
9 minutes ago 409 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5771859

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something returning

Source: Stranger Things/YouTube

Netflix’s supernatural hit Stranger Things returns for a fourth season this week.

Set in the town of Hawkins, Indiana in the mid-1980s the show embraces the nostalgia for those coming of age films that peppered that decade. 

Struggling with the aftermath of what’s happened to them, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. 

When’s it on? Streaming Friday on Netflix

Something tragic

Source: TG4/YouTube

Marú Inár Measc shines a light on the effect that fatal crimes have on society, local communities and on the victim’s families as they are left without answers.

This week the series recalls the tragic murder of 23-year-old art student Emer O’Loughlin from county Clare in April 2005.

Emer’s body was found in the burnt out remains of her neighbor’s mobile home. John Griffin, the owner of the mobile home disappeared without a trace.

Griffin was found two days later on the island of Inis Mór, having barricaded himself inside Dún Aengus fort.

He was eventually persuaded by gardaí to remove himself and was then brought to St. Brigid’s hospital in Ballinasloe for medical attention. He left after five days, signing himself out of the hospital and to this day has never been found.

When’s it on? Wednesday at 9.30pm on TG4

Something sporty

britain-soccer-liverpool Source: PA Images

This Saturday sees Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

Madrid have won the European cup a record 13 times while a Liverpool win this weekend would bring the English club joint-second in the all-time list with 7. 

The two faced each other four years ago in the final in Kyiv with Marid coming out on top on that occasion. Liverpool and boss Jurgen Klopp will be out for revenge. 

When’s it on? Coverage from 7pm on Saturday on RTÉ2

