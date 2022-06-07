The Remote: Hacks is back, Maura Higgins in the kitchen and a new show from writer of The Wire

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something returning

HBO’s Emmy-winning series Hacks, starring Jean Smart, returns for the second series a few months after it first aired on this side of the Atlantic.

Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, who is trying to salvage her waning career, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old television writer.

Vance is losing her relevance, and the head of the casino wants to reduce the number of her performances.

When’s it on? Season 2 debuts on Prime Video on Friday

Something messy

Love Island may be back on TV screens this week but so is Longford’s own islander from 2019.

Maura Higgins takes part in Cooking With The Stars as eight celebrities are paired together with professional chefs who mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateurs to restaurant-level cooks.

Take Masterchef, The Restaurant and Celebrity Big Brother and fry them together and this is what we’re left with.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something people will be talking about

The writer of The Wire David Simon is back with another show based in the Baltimore, where he reported from as a crime reporter before going into TV.

We Own This City is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Sky Atlantic. All episodes streaming now on Sky and NOW TV.