The Remote: The Boys are back, a true story of a couple faking husband's death and a Bloomsday extravaganza

Something to get you thinking

With support from NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Macallaí Dhomhnach na Fola comes to TG4.

Writer and activist Eamonn McCann and Tony Doherty from the Bloody Sunday Trust recount their experiences of the tragedy and the lasting impact it has had on them personally.

They explain the broader sequence and significance of events that unfolded in years preceding Bloody Sunday and the long search for truth by the Justice Campaign.

Bishop Dónal Mc Keown reflects on how Bloody Sunday has impacted on the community in Derry across the generations and musicians such as Phil Coulter and Damien Dempsey explain what performing for this important anniversary means to them.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.30pm on TG4

Something coming to a climax

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The Emmy-nominated series is in the middle of its third season with new episodes episodes available each Friday leading up to the epic season finale on 8 July.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Prime Video

Something new and true

Confirmed: The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Starts Sunday 17 April at 9pm on @ITV and @itvhub pic.twitter.com/oCjrk5ZVXE — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 7, 2022

We meet John and Anne Darwin, a couple plagued by debt. Facing bankruptcy, John decides to fake his own death using his canoe, much to the horror of his wife.

They successfully pull it off and John goes into hiding while Anne consoles her sons.

The amazing events of this true story have been adapted into new four-part drama The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe which begins tonight.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.45pm on Virgin Media More

Something hitting the 100

There’s plenty on RTÉ radio and television to celebrate 100 years of Ulysses, including a complete dramatisation running for 29 hours and 45 minutes on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra.

On TV one that’s perhaps more manageable is 100 Years of Ulysses, a new documentary devised by historian Frank Callanan which out to unlock one of most impregnable and explosive books of modern times and show it as the inspiring and influential novel that it is.

It features illuminative archive film and photographs, newly commissioned art works and a beautiful original score by Natasa Paulberg.

The documentary is dedicated to Frank Callanan who died in December 2021.

When’s it on? Friday at 12.05am on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player