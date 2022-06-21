#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

The Remote: Glastonbury FOMO, some new Irish comedy and a Nazi sa Ghaeltacht

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,482 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795214

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something returning

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ireland’s Robert Sheehan is back for the third season of Netflix’s time-travelling superhero show The Umbrella Academy

The show has been a commercial success for the streamer and has drawn comparisons to Harry Potter in that the titular academy is not unlike the Hogwarts of the bespectacled wizard.  

Three series and six Emmy nominations later though the show certainly stands on its own two feet. 

When’s it on? Streaming from tomorrow on Netflix

Something for the history buff

Source: TG4/YouTube

Nazi sa Ghaeltacht is the story of a Nazi professor; rumoured to have been a spy, the small village of Teileann in the Donegal Gaeltacht and its location as part of an apparent blueprint for a possible invasion of Ireland.

And while it might sound like a fictional tale of wartime intrigue, veteran investigative journalist Kevin Magee uncovers the real double life of Irish language scholar Dr Ludwig Mühlhausen.

Professor Mühlhausen perfected his knowledge of the Irish language in the tiny Irish speaking hamlet of Teileann and used it to broadcast German propaganda into Ireland during World War Two.

When’s it on? Tomorrow on TG4 at 9.30pm 

Something bound to make you jealous

The Glastonbury Festival (22–26 June) makes a much anticipated comeback in 2022 and the BBC will once again be the place to catch all the legendary sets and special moments from Worthy Farm.

The festival is celebrating its 50th year, delayed by two years of pandemic, with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney among the headliners. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On TV alone, the Beeb has over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. 

When’s it on? Thursday 10pm on BBC Two and throughout the weekend

Something to make you laugh

PastedImage-67800 Source: Virgin Media

Comedy legends and raw new talent from the Irish stand-up scene come together in this exciting showcase live from Dublin’s Craic Den Comedy Club.

Episode one features Mike Morgan, Ashlee Bentley and Patrick McDonnell. Hosted by comedians Eddie Mullarkey and Damo Clark. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.05pm on Virgin Media Two

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie