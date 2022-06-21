The Remote: Glastonbury FOMO, some new Irish comedy and a Nazi sa Ghaeltacht

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something returning

Ireland’s Robert Sheehan is back for the third season of Netflix’s time-travelling superhero show The Umbrella Academy.

The show has been a commercial success for the streamer and has drawn comparisons to Harry Potter in that the titular academy is not unlike the Hogwarts of the bespectacled wizard.

Three series and six Emmy nominations later though the show certainly stands on its own two feet.

When’s it on? Streaming from tomorrow on Netflix

Something for the history buff

Nazi sa Ghaeltacht is the story of a Nazi professor; rumoured to have been a spy, the small village of Teileann in the Donegal Gaeltacht and its location as part of an apparent blueprint for a possible invasion of Ireland.

And while it might sound like a fictional tale of wartime intrigue, veteran investigative journalist Kevin Magee uncovers the real double life of Irish language scholar Dr Ludwig Mühlhausen.

Professor Mühlhausen perfected his knowledge of the Irish language in the tiny Irish speaking hamlet of Teileann and used it to broadcast German propaganda into Ireland during World War Two.

When’s it on? Tomorrow on TG4 at 9.30pm

Something bound to make you jealous

Getting reacquainted with some very good friends 👯‍♀️🐮at the launch of this fantastic film - Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting” on @BBCTWO Sunday 19th June at 9pm and then on @BBCiPlayer #BBCGlasto pic.twitter.com/toDMOeKUPb — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) June 14, 2022

The Glastonbury Festival (22–26 June) makes a much anticipated comeback in 2022 and the BBC will once again be the place to catch all the legendary sets and special moments from Worthy Farm.

The festival is celebrating its 50th year, delayed by two years of pandemic, with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney among the headliners.

On TV alone, the Beeb has over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four.

When’s it on? Thursday 10pm on BBC Two and throughout the weekend

Something to make you laugh

Comedy legends and raw new talent from the Irish stand-up scene come together in this exciting showcase live from Dublin’s Craic Den Comedy Club.

Episode one features Mike Morgan, Ashlee Bentley and Patrick McDonnell. Hosted by comedians Eddie Mullarkey and Damo Clark.

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.05pm on Virgin Media Two