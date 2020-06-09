The Remote: Celebrity Gogglebox, the return of the Fab Five and a bake off - it's your weekly TV guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more theses days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to get a laugh out of…

Gogglebox UK is back with a twist. This time it involves celebrities.

This week’s episode will see famous faces such as Zoe Ball, Harry Redknapp and Denise Van Outen cosy up on their couches to watch this week’s TV offerings.

Who knew watching other people watch TV could be such a tonic?

When is it on? Friday at 9pm on Channel 4

Something to watch as a family…

Let’s be honest, no matter your age, who doesn’t love a nice Pixar movie?

The Good Dinosaur, released in 2015, sees Arlo, a young Apatosaurus, separated from his family during a rainstorm.

While travelling through a harsh landscape, he befriends a child called Spot, who helps him reunite with his family.

Before the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, many families often used Saturday’s as a chance for some bonding time. So, why not get out the microwave popcorn and all gather up on the couch for this?

When is it on? Saturday at 7.05pm on RTÉ One.

Something to stream…

If you’re looking for a new Netflix series to binge you’ll be glad to know that Queer Eye is back with Season 5. But get your tissues ready, it’s an emotional rollercoaster at times.

This season, the Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a struggling dog groomer to a Gen Z activist.

Each episode focusses on a new individual, and the team help them spruce up their home interior, their wardrobe, their hairstyle, and culinary skills.

When’s it on? It was added to Netflix in Ireland over the weekend, so you can watch it anytime you want.

Something to give you green fingers…

Many people around the country have taken up new hobbies during lockdown, gardening being a popular one. With hardware stores and garden centres back open, RTÉ’s Super Garden might be the thing to watch right now.

The new series of the show started a few weeks ago and features five wannabe garden designers competing for a spot at the Bloom garden festival.

If you’re looking for some ideas about what to do in your garden you might just get them here. It’s perhaps might also tide you over if you’re a Room To Improve fan but aren’t satisfied with the weekly repeats.

When’s it on? Thursday at 8pm on RTÉ One

Something charitable…

Meitheal na mBan is an inspirational and empowering series of online concerts led by Ireland’s top female musicians and artists as they perform directly from their own homes, in a fundraiser to support victims of domestic violence.

This week’s show includes performances by Bronagh Gallagher, Cathy Jordan, Wallis Bird and Loah.

Donations can be made online to Women’s Aid here or by texting the word ACTION to 50300 to donate €4.

When’s it on? Wednesday at 9.30pm on TG4′s YouTube channel

Something for the foodies…

Have you taken up baking during the past few months? Or are you just a fan of culinary shows? Well, this one might be for you.

Bake Off: The Professionals sees Liam Charles and Tom Allen judge six teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses as they compete to be crowned the best patisserie team in Britain.

In this week’s episode, the four remaining teams face off in two chocolate-themed challenges.

When’s it on? Tonight at 8pm on Channel 4