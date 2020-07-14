This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Remote: A political sibling rivalry, the FA Cup and Derry Girls

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something political…

campaign2000-politics-eln-virginia-gop-bush George W Bush pictured in 2000. Source: MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images

American Dynasties – The Bush Years continues tonight. Episode five explores the sibling rivalry between George W Bush and his brother Jeb, and the former’s rise to the presidency, as well as the response to the September 11th attacks.

When is it on? 11.05pm today on RTÉ One.

Something sporty…

norwich-city-v-manchester-united-fa-cup-quarter-final-carrow-road Manchester United's Harry Maguire (right) celebrates victory with Paul Pogba after the FA Cup quarter final match at Carrow Road, Norwich, in June. Source: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester United will play Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday. Gary Lineker will present the action from the last-four match at Wembley Stadium in Match of the Day Live.

When is it on? 5.30pm on Sunday on BBC One (kick-off is at 6pm).

Something to watch with popcorn…

Screenshot 2020-07-14 at 12.01.24 Source: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Frances McDormand won a Best Actress Oscar, among other awards, for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She plays a woman who rents three billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved rape and murder.

When is it on? 9.15pm on Saturday on Channel Four.

Something to watch as a family…

Screenshot 2020-07-14 at 11.37.11 Source: DreamWorks

The name alone is surely enough reason to watch Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, but here’s the plot: George and Harold, a pair of elementary school pranksters, inadvertently transform their mean-spirited principal into a daring vigilante.

The animation is based on the best-selling series of books, and features the voices of Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms.

When is it on? 6.35pm on Saturday on RTÉ One.

Something to make you hungry…

Screenshot 2020-07-14 at 12.04.14 Source: ITV Studios

In the latest episode of Italian Express, chef Gino D’Acampo travels from Bologna to Verona sampling lots of food along the way.

When is it on? 7.30pm on Thursday on Virgin Media One.

Something to stream…

Series two of Derry Girls is now available on Netflix – handy if you need to know the differences between Catholics and Protestants, especially when it comes to toasters.

Source: Channel 4 Comedy/YouTube

When is it on? Streaming on Netflix now.

