The Remote: The Trial of the Chicago 7, Gogglebox Ireland and the return of the Champions League

Who would have thought that a show that involves watching other people watch television would be such a success? Perhaps it’s not much of a surprise but, regardless, Gogglebox its firmly established as one of the UK and Ireland’s most reliable TV formats.

The Irish version has been running running since 2016 and its sixth season will kick off this week. Virgin Media have confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions did affect the filming of the latest series, with some of the cast members who have to travel to each other’s homes not featuring in the final two episodes.

“This week, we’ll begin to see the effects of the new rules as we’ll be seeing less of The Cabra Girls and none of David & John,” the programme makers have said.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something new to get stuck into

The creator of Desperate Housewives is behind a new dark comedy focused on the lives of three women across the 60s, 80s and 10s, who are each linked by their husbands’ iifedeility.

The 10-part Why Women Kill was first broadcast in the US last year but has now come to terrestrial TV on this side of the Atlantic.

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.30pm on TG4

Something everyone is talking about

Netflix have certainly timed the release of The Trial of the Chicago 7 to get maximum impact. Released just two weeks ahead of the US election, the Aaron Sorkin written and directed legal drama harks back to a time when the US was probably more divided than at any times since the country’s civil war.

It’s based around the anti-Vietnam War protests and the riots than ensued at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton all feature.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something sporty

Source: PA Images

Just two months after Bayern Munich lifted the Champions League trophy, Europe’s premier football tournament returns tonight.

Unlike the final stages of that tournament, which was played entirely in Portugal to restrict travelling, teams will return to playing home and away in empty stadiums. There are eight games on tonight and eight games on tomorrow.

Of the English clubs Man Utd have the toughest opening fixture, travelling to Paris to face recent defeated finalists PSG tonight on RTÉ 2.

Chelsea are also playing Sevilla tonight on on Virgin Media Two.

When’s it on? Tonight and tomorrow at 8pm on RTÉ, Virgin Media TV and BT Sport.

Something historical

74 Days: The Hunger Strike of Terence MacSwiney tells the story of the MP and former Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison in 1920.

His hunger strike gained international attention is considered to be one of the most important events in the history of the Irish revolutionary period.

When’s it on? Tomorrow on RTÉ One at 9.35pm