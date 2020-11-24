The Remote: Toy Show time, GBBO season finale and a blast of West Kerry air

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something that comes around every year

It really is that time of the year when the Late Late Toy Show rolls around. Host Ryan Tubridy promised earlier this year that the yearly kids extravaganza would happen, saying that it would be “radically different and Covid aware”.

We await to see exactly how the frenetic energy of the Toy Show translates to an empty studio but we’ll certainly be tuning in to find out.

When’s it on? Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something with a buttery biscuit base

And just like that it's the FINAL.......and my lips are sealed 🤐 #GBBO @BritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/il6Dlylwe7 — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) November 23, 2020

It’s down to three. Perennially popular The Great British Bake Off reaches its conclusion tonight with Laura, Peter and David in contention to win the 11th series of the show.

Expect tense icing, collapsing pastry and many dramatic pauses.

When’s it on? Tonight at 8pm on Channel 4

Something that’s a breath of fresh air

Narrated by the legendary Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, a new five-part series on TG4 explores life on the Dingle Peninsula during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filmed over six months to October, Dúiseacht speaks to local musicians, tradespeople, teachers, parents and more to find out what life has been like in beautiful West Kerry.

The programme take an optimistic approach and is guided by Ó Muircheartaigh’s plea to ‘wake with enthusiasm at the dawning of day’. Well worth it for the scenery alone.

When’s it on? Thursday at 8pm or on tg4.ie

Something true crime

When the body of a 9-year-old boy is found by the side of a US rural highway, it takes police two years to identify him. The mystery puts police on the trail of an Amish serial killer.

True crime series Murder in Amish County begins this week for Sky subscribers.

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Sky Crime or Now TV

Something sporty

Waterford overcame Clare on Saturday. Source: MorganTeacy/INPHO

After an epic day of surprises in the All-Ireland football championship on Sunday, it’s hurling’s turn to have centre stage this weekend.

We’re now at the semi-final stage with Kilkenny facing Waterford on Saturday and Limerick taking on Galway on Sunday.

When’s it on? Throw-ins are 6pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, both on RTÉ and Sky Sports.