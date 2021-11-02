The Remote: Countdown to new Doctor Who, RTÉ's Home Rescue and the rugby season begins

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot

Something for the fans

One epic story. Six thrilling chapters.#DoctorWho: Flux premieres 31st October. pic.twitter.com/ahaO9wwT15 — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 15, 2021

The long-running sci-fi phenomenon may once have been the stuff of superfans only, but in recent years Doctor Who has been given a shot-in-the-arm as the BBC’s flagship Sunday night family favourite.

For now, Jodie Whittaker is still the eponymous character but midway during this short six-part new series we will be introduced to the new Doctor Who.

For that reason, Doctor Who: Flux is perhaps the perfect time to dip yours or your children’s’ toes into the world of the tardis.

When’s it on? Sundays a 6.15pm on BBC One

Something to shake the system

An expansion of the hit podcast and bestselling book, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes brings to life the intimate interviews that contributed to the downfall and ultimate conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow speaks to Weinstein’s victims and uncovers the complicity of some media organisations in in keeping the story buried for so long.

The HBO six-parter is available now on this side of the Atlantic.

When’s it on? Available now on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Something to keep you up with the Joneses

Tonight the Home Rescue crew are in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare to help Celine create that relaxing home she’s always wanted. All with a little help from IKEA. Tune into RTÉ TWO at 9.30pm #HomeRescue pic.twitter.com/ffcXknaVBy — IKEA IRELAND (@IKEAIE) October 28, 2021

Róisín Murphy and Peter Finn are back for a new series of Home Rescue – The Big Fix.

Throughout the series, viewers will see six ordinary homes transformed with plenty of sustainable, budget-friendly and inclusive design hacks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Basically, a Grand Designs for more normal budgets and ambitions.

When’s it on? Thursdays at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2

Something to kick off the season

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Just over two years ago hosts Japan defeated Ireland at the Rugby World Cup to set Ireland on a collision course with the All Blacks.

In July of this year, Ireland narrowly defeated the ‘Brave Blossoms’ at the Aviva Stadium and the Japanese are back again in another attempt to cause an upset.

It’s the first of three games for Ireland this Autumn which also includes an international against those aforementioned All Blacks.

When’s it on? Ireland v Japan is on Channel 4 this Saturday (Kick off 1pm)