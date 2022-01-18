#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 18 January 2022
Advertisement

The Remote: Ozark returns, Ricky Gervais in After Life and a bit of First Dates IRL

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,521 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5656823

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something people have been waiting for

Source: Netflix/YouTube

An impressive change of gear for Jason Bateman that’s won him a Screen Actors Guild award, Ozark returns for its fourth season this week.

Bateman plays Marty, a financial advisor who gets involved in crime by laundering money for a Mexican cartel. Laura Linney co-stars as Marty’s wife.

The fourth season will be 14 episodes long and will be split into two parts. 

When’s it on? Streaming from Friday on Netflix

Something lighter

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Another Netflix release but a different vive to the above. Ricky Gervais stars in the third series of After Life, in which his character goes around saying whatever he wants.

It’s basically Gervais’ dream but similar to his other shows it also attempts to be poignant and arresting.

The comedian’s partnership with Netflix has proved a successful move, with After Life becoming the most watched British comedy in the world after its second season. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something real

PastedImage-37148 Source: Virgin Media

Crash Scene Investigates is a brand-new four-part series telling real life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long term impact they caused.

The first episode tells the story of a 2009 crash in which two men died while travelling to Cork Airport with their partners.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The four friends were getting ready for a couple’s weekend trip to Amsterdam but never made it to their flight. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something light

The runaway success of wholesome dating show First Dates shows no sign of stopping, with First Dates Ireland now into its seventh season. 

The Irish version has now matched over 300 couples with varying degrees of success but it’s always fun regardless. 

When’s it on? Thursdays at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie