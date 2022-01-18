The Remote: Ozark returns, Ricky Gervais in After Life and a bit of First Dates IRL

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something people have been waiting for

An impressive change of gear for Jason Bateman that’s won him a Screen Actors Guild award, Ozark returns for its fourth season this week.

Bateman plays Marty, a financial advisor who gets involved in crime by laundering money for a Mexican cartel. Laura Linney co-stars as Marty’s wife.

The fourth season will be 14 episodes long and will be split into two parts.

When’s it on? Streaming from Friday on Netflix

Something lighter

Another Netflix release but a different vive to the above. Ricky Gervais stars in the third series of After Life, in which his character goes around saying whatever he wants.

It’s basically Gervais’ dream but similar to his other shows it also attempts to be poignant and arresting.

The comedian’s partnership with Netflix has proved a successful move, with After Life becoming the most watched British comedy in the world after its second season.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something real

Source: Virgin Media

Crash Scene Investigates is a brand-new four-part series telling real life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long term impact they caused.

The first episode tells the story of a 2009 crash in which two men died while travelling to Cork Airport with their partners.

The four friends were getting ready for a couple’s weekend trip to Amsterdam but never made it to their flight.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something light

Another match and a fairytale ending for Ciara and Shane! 💝#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/gk15k7Lpyr — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 13, 2022

The runaway success of wholesome dating show First Dates shows no sign of stopping, with First Dates Ireland now into its seventh season.

The Irish version has now matched over 300 couples with varying degrees of success but it’s always fun regardless.

When’s it on? Thursdays at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2