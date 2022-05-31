The Remote: It's Love Island time, a returning sports show and the Flight Attendant takes off

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something for the summer

Love it, hate it or grudgingly get sucked in by it, Love Island is back on our screens on bank holiday Monday.

If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, Love Island basically takes a bunch of preened and fame-hungry men and women to a villa in Spain and follows them as they date each other.

Pictured above is Dami Hope from Dublin who’s one of the islanders this year and has told producers he’s signed up “to get some new experiences”.

The show has been a ratings smash hit for ITV and may just be the escapism you need.

When’s it on? Nightly from next Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

Something sporty and new

In the mid-1990s, Spórtiris was a half-hour weekly sports magazine programme produced by RTÉ and broadcast on what was then Teilifís na Gaeilge.

A bit of a mould-breaker in its day, the show is now being revived by TG4 as SPÓRT IRIS.

The show will see Dara Ó Cinnéide and Gemma Ní Chionnaith be joined each week by a panel of experts to analyse and preview all the best of the summer sports action across GAA, rugby, racing and more.

TG4 are promising analysis, talking points and live interviews.

When’s it on? Fridays at 9.55pm on TG4

Something returning

The highly anticipated second season of the Flight Attendant is out now.

Now almost a year sober, Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie who has started fresh in L.A. with her supportive new boyfriend, Marco; but her side gig moonlighting as a CIA asset soon finds Cassie entangled in an international murder mystery again.

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.15pm on Sky Showcase, or streaming on Sky or Now TV