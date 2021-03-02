The Remote: Harry, Meghan and Oprah, live music at Other Voices and Masterchef returns

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something bitesize

Virgin Media’s new Eating with the Enemy created some controversy online when it was announced a while back. The show seats people with seemingly diametrically opposed views down to dinner to see what happens. Think First Dates with unmatched dinner partners.

The blub for the show uses the old cliché of it being a “social experiment”, which in TV language usually means some new trashy concept. Each episode features four ‘couples’ and if it is your thing all episodes go live on the Virgin Media Player this week.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something musical

Good news for anyone missing some live music, RTÉ’s much-loved Other Voices is back for its 19th season this week.

The show features Irish and international artists in stripped-back performances in some truly beautiful venues. One such highlight of the upcoming season will feature Fontaines D.C. preforming in Kilmainham Gaol.

CMAT, For Those I Love and Pillow Queens are among the other artists to be featured over the 10-week series. First up this week is Other Voices favourite Hozier.

When’s it on? Thursday at 11.05pm on RTÉ 2

Something powerful

RTÉ Investigates broadcasts a new documentary this week called Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions, which looks at the stories of some of the thousands of children who were adopted with the proper paperwork, leaving them a lifetime struggling to find their identities.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something to whet those taste buds

All the competitive cookery shows on TV basically owe their origins to MasterChef, which was first broadcast 21 years ago.

The show remains a firm (but not too firm) favourite in recent years as it embraced the trend of celebrity judges while also taking itself a little less seriously. The food has always been the real star though, so that much hasn’t changed as the new series returns.

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on BBC One

Something we’ll all be talking about

It’s not really a surprise that having left the Queen, Harry and Meghan granted their first TV interview stateside to the Queen of TV.

Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special has already made weeks of headlines before it has even aired, with the show set to be broadcast this coming Sunday.

In teasers released by CBS, we can hear Prince Harry saying he feared “history repeating itself” in a reference to his late mother Diana. We also hear Oprah saying that there was “no subject off limits” in the hour-long show.

When’s it on? The interview will air on CBS in the US on Sunday at 8pm ET, or 1am Monday Irish time. This side of the pond it’s still a bit up in the air, but what we know is that the interview will be aired on Monday night with ITV the expected host of the broadcast.