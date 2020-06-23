A Will Ferrell Eurovision comedy, Comic Relief and a Disney movie - it's your weekly TV guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more these days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to make you laugh…

RTÉ have announced an emergency Comic Relief fundraiser for this Friday on @RTEOne https://t.co/uRpW3LqkhZ — RTÉ (@rte) June 21, 2020 Source: RTÉ /Twitter

If you’re looking to something to put a smile on your face this weekend this one is for you.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief is being hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Baz Ashmawy, Jennifer Zamparelli and Eoghan McDermott.

It’s set to feature a range of performances and contributions from the likes of Dara O’Briain, Christ O’Dowd, Niall Horan, John Bishop and Saoirse Ronan.

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One at 8pm and 9.35pm

Something to keep you guessing…

It was never going to be an easy task to replace the Normal People Slot on RTÉ but The Secrets She Keeps seems to have done the trick.

The first episode in the six-part series, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham, aired two weeks ago and is available on the RTÉ Player.

It follows the stories of two women from different walks of life who both have secrets in common. As their worlds collide, they fight to keep those secrets from coming to light. Have the popcorn ready.

When’s it on? Tonight on RTÉ One at 10.15pm.

Something to watch as a family…

Based on the fairytales of Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel, Into the Woods, a musically fantasy, sees wicked witch agrees to lift a curse on a young couple if they will help her obtain four objects she desperately needs.

Before the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, many families often used Saturdays as a chance for some bonding time. So, why not get out the microwave popcorn and all gather up on the couch for this?

When’s it on? Saturday on RTÉ One at 6.35pm

Something as Gaeilge…

Source: TG4

Have you been brushing up on your Irish language skills during lockdown?

Well, Le Ceangal is an eight-part, five-minute new Covid-set web drama on TG4′s young people’s platform Bloc.

Having met on Tinder, Galway-based Declan (24) and Dubliner Aoife (25) have gone on five tentative dates. Just as they are about to broach the tricky ‘should we both come off Tinder now?’ question, they are locked up in lockdown. In two different cities.

When’s it on? The first two episodes will be available at 1pm on Friday here.

Something to stream…

When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition – the Eurovision – they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

The Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga hits Netflix this weekend.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from Friday