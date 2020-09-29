The Remote: Gleeson plays Trump, Dublin does rave, and Bake-Off does biscuit week

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something we’ve been waiting for

Screen depictions of US presidents is a bit of a movie sub-genre in itself, so as soon as he was elected there was talk about who would be bringing Trump to the screen.

It turns out it’s our own Brendan Gleeson who has the task of doing so, with the biggest Trump drama yet in the form of Showtime’s The Comey Rule.

The two-episode mini-series focus on former FBI director James Comey (who was fired by Trump) and the Russia investigation. Jeff Daniels plays the eponymous Comey.

When’s it on? 9pm, Sky Atlantic on 30 September

Something everyone’s talking about

If you thought a Netflix movie about Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister sounded a bit naff, then you’d be wrong. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is wowing audiences with her turn as Enola Holmes.

Enola is a teenager who is extremely independent. So when her mother disappears on the day of her birthday, Enola goes in search of her. All she has to help her are some secret messages…

When’s it on? Catch it on Netflix

Something to catch up on

Notes on Rave in Dublin looks back at a time when smiley faces were the order of the day on the capital’s dance floors.

This Rabble documentary is about the people and places that made rave in Dublin what it was – from pirate labels to unusual dancefloors.

Where’s it on? Watch it via YouTube above.

ICYMI

There’s still time to get into the latest series of the Great British Bake-Off – the second episode of the latest series is on tonight.

So far they’ve said bye to one contestant (and there have been some kitchen mishaps). On the episode tonight, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding present Biscuit Week. The participants are challenged to create an elaborate table setting… that’s made entirely of biscuits. Yum.

When’s it on? 8pm, Channel 4

Something with drama

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Fans of Doctor Foster will be interested in this new series from creator Mike Bartlett. Life is a six-part drama about the people who live in a house that’s broken into flats.

It’s set in the same ‘world’ in Manchester as Doctor Foster, with one familiar character, Anna (played by Victoria Hamilton). In this series, Anna has changed her name to Belle and is trying to start her life afresh.

The makers say that it explores ‘loneliness in big cities’.

When’s it on? 9pm, tonight, BBC One

Something sporty

Whisk your mind away to a world where there’s sun and lots of fit people. The French Open is currently underway in Paris, and as we approach October things are starting to hot up slightly.

Or there are the Women’s FA Semi-Finals. The first semi-final will be broadcast live on BBC Four (7.15pm kick-off) on Wednesday evening, while the second one will be broadcast at the same time the following day.

When’s it on? Daily until 11 October

- Additional reporting Rónán Duffy