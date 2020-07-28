The Remote: The Olympics that never were, awards from a pair of normal people, and Tintin's adventures

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

Something sporty…

Thomas Barr, a European bronze medalist whose story appears in RTÉ's Tokyo 2020: One Year to Go Source: RTÉ

In a different world, we would have been midway through the Olympics this week. Although you can’t be an amateur gymnastics judge from the comfort of your couch right now, you can watch Tokyo 2020: One Year to Go which looks at the impact the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic games has had on athletes, coaches and organisers.

The show is hosted by Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Peter Collins, who hear how those impacted by the postponement have been affected personally, the implications for their sporting careers, and their plans for the next year.

When’s it on? Thursday on RTÉ One at 10.15pm

Something with normal people…

Making the leap to a virtual ceremony, Richard Ayoade will present The British Academy Television Awards in studio along with guest presenters, including two particular normal people. Winners will accept their awards virtually.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal of Normal People fame are lined up to guest-present an award, alongside guests such as Adrian Lester, Himesh Patel, Joe Cole, Michelle Keegan, Maya Jama, Stacey Dooley and Greg Davies.

Elsewhere in TV land, Paul Mescal is looking at a potential award himself, having just been nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie for his role in Normal People.

The nominees for the best drama series at the British Academy Television Awards are The Crown, The End of the F—ing World, Gentleman Jack, and Girl/Haji.

When’s it on? Friday on BBC One at 7pm

Something for the history buffs…

The Pacific War in Colour draws on footage from combat cameramen in the Pacific to give an uncommon view of the second world war in colour. Although much of the war in Europe can only be seen in black and white, the war between the US and Japan in the Pacific was captured using colour film.

Saturday night’s episode looks at the Battle of Peleliu between the US and Japan from September 1944 to November 1944 as Japan strengthened its island-defense tactics.

The previous episode followed the US miltary’s strategy to take one Japanese island after another, while commanders felt that the war was near its end, and can still be caught on RTÉ Player.

When’s it on? Saturday on RTÉ Two at 6pm

Something nostalgic…

Source: The Late Late Show/Twitter

For a trip down memory lane, Gay Byrne’s Late Late Moments will hit the spot. RTÉ has collected highlights from Byrne’s 37 year stint as host of the Late Late Show to bring some classic moments back to life.

The second episode airs on Sunday night, and includes moments from shows with Bob Geldof, Mo Mowlam, Hercules the grizzly bear and more.

The first episode, which is available on RTÉ Player, looked back at Byrne meeting author Maeve Binchy, actor and director Brendan Gleeson and Gaelic footballer Pat Spillane.

When’s it on? Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm

Something for the family…

Turning a classic comic strip into a 3-D motion capture, The Adventures of Tintin has landed on Netflix Ireland this week.

For Oscar-award winning director Steven Spielburg, the film was his animated feature debut. It scooped up Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes after its release in 2011, along with a host of other awards and nominations.

The film follows young journalist Tintin and his pet dog Snowy as they search for the treasure of the Unicorn ship with their accomplice Captain Haddock.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix now.