Tuesday 25 August, 2020
The Remote: A celebration of Irish music, teenage shoplifters, and a look back at the Europa League

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
33 minutes ago 2,998 Views 2 Comments
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something shiny…

unnamed Source: RTÉ

If you’ve been longing for some music or poetry, RTÉ’s Shine will fit the ticket.

The hour-long show features performances from musicians and spoken word poets that were filmed at locations like the Iveagh Gardens, the National Concert Hall, and RTÉ.

Acts include the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, rock band Pillow Queens, and singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh with a group of traditional musicians, as well as spoken word from Stephen Murphy and Natalya O’Flaherty, and many others.

When’s it on? Saturday on RTÉ One at 8.15pm

Something to stream…

Source: Netflix/YouTube

With its second season streaming on Netflix from today, Trinkets follows three unlikely friends who meet at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting.

Based on a young adult novel by Kirsten Smith, the show centres on the three friends as they navigate ordinary teenage dramas compounded by a compulsion to steal.

Brianna Hildebrand, known for her role in Marvel films Deadpool and Deadpool 2, stars, alongside Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindell.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something for the family…

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

The first film in the beloved franchise, Madagascar follows a group of animals as they escape Central Park Zoo and eventually wash ashore on the island of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

A zebra, a lion, a giraffe and a hippo are living a life of luxury in Manhattan’s famous zoo, but when they catch wind of an escape plan cooked up by some penguins, their comfortable lives take a dramatic turn.

The cast includes Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

When’s it on? Sunday on E4 at 7.15pm

Something sporty…

Europa League Source: Virgin Media

With the UEFA Champions League having drawn to a close last week, The Story of Europa League 2019/2020 takes a look back at the competition over the last year.

It was an unusual year for the league, which was interrupted earlier in the year with the outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe. 

The league wrapped up on 21 August, with Spain’s Sevilla beating Italy’s Inter Milan 3-2 at the final in Cologne.

When’s it on? Thursday on Virgin Media Two at 9pm

Something to save…

RNLI Source: RNLI

Putting a spotlight on courageous volunteers, Saving Lives at Sea highlights the work of RNLI in protecting the public on the water.

In this episode, the documentary follows volunteers as they rescue a yacht caught in a vicious storm, a man trapped in quicksand, and two boys caught in a deadly rip current. 

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ Two at 8.35pm

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

