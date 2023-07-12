Advertisement

Ryan Byrne/INPHO The Road Down Under: new documentary will showcase 'the impact of an incredible team'.
# The Road Down Under
New documentary on Ireland Women's National Team to air the night before World Cup opener
The Road Down Under, created by award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker, will be shown on RTÉ One on 19 July.
46 minutes ago

A NEW DOCUMENTARY on Ireland’s history-making women’s national soccer team will air on RTÉ One next week.

The Road Down Under, created by award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker, will be shown at 9.35pm on Wednesday 19 July — the night before Ireland meet hosts Australia in their much-anticipated World Cup opener.

News of the documentary was first reported by The 42 in April.

“The film charts the team’s journey through qualifying for their first ever major tournament,” the FAI said on Wednesday.

“Featuring interviews with Manager Vera Pauw, captain Katie McCabe and several members of the history-making squad, viewers will get a real insight into how the team achieved what they did and what it means to them.

“The film also details the rise of the WNT and how they have grown stronger by overcoming many obstacles. Ultimately, though, it is about the road to the World Cup and the impact of an incredible team.”

Written by The 42 Team

