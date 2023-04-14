Mark Sheehan, member of The Script, passes away after brief illness

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MARK SHEEHAN, LEAD guitarist with Irish band The Script, has died.
The band made the announcement on their Twitter account, describing the Dubliner as a “much loved” friend.
Sheehan had passed away after “a brief illness”, the band said, and requested privacy for his family and his bandmates.
He was a founding member of The Script alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue.
Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4— the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023
“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the post said.
“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
