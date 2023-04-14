Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Mark Sheehan performing in Leeds as part of the band's 2022 UK tour last year.
# RIP
Mark Sheehan, member of The Script, passes away after brief illness
The band confirmed the news on social media this evening.
MARK SHEEHAN, LEAD guitarist with Irish band The Script, has died.

The band made the announcement on their Twitter account, describing the Dubliner as a “much loved” friend.

Sheehan had passed away after “a brief illness”, the band said, and requested privacy for his family and his bandmates.

He was a founding member of The Script alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the post said.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
