Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 23 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo Bolsonaro's supporters set off flares during a campaign rally last year.
# On the Right Wing
On the Right Wing: Why Brazil's football heroes pledged support to Bolsonaro
The first episode of The 42′s new podcast series explores how the famous yellow jersey was hijacked.
2.4k
13
1 hour ago

BRAZIL AND THE beautiful game go together like music and dance. 

This is the land of Samba football; of Pele, Jairzinho, Zico, Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Neymar. 

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, and on the occasions they fail to win the competition the nation searches its soul. The game is everything to Brazilians, from how they express themselves to how they view themselves as a people. 

So you can see why somebody who wants to gain political control of the country would seek the support of Brazil’s football heroes . . . 

brazils-president-jair-bolsonaro-waves-to-supporters-as-he-rides-atop-a-cargo-truck-during-a-campaign-rally-in-sao-joao-de-meriti-rio-de-janeiro-state-brazil-thursday-oct-27-2022-bolsonaro-is Alamy Stock Photo Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters. Alamy Stock Photo

In the the first episode of On The Right Wing, Enda Coll speaks to Tim Vickery, the BBC’s South American football correspondent, and Andrew Downie, the Brazilian football correspondent for Reuters.

They detail the country’s shift to the political right, how Jair Bolsonaro used football as a vehicle for his message and the hijacking of the iconic yellow jersey by his supporters during the last election.


The42 Podcasts / SoundCloud

Charting the journey of Brazilian politics through the prism of football, they explore the impact of of the Confederations Cup riots in 2013, the domino effect that followed, why some of Brazil 2002 World Cup stars came out in support of a former military leader and how the far-right in the country mimicked Trump’s tactics in the 2022 elections.

If you are not already a subscriber and would like to listen to this podcast, sign up here and enjoy unlimited access to The 42.   

 

 

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     